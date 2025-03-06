LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.27, but opened at $47.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LendingTree shares last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 219,242 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingTree

Insider Activity at LendingTree

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 13,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,912.28. This trade represents a 11.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott V. Totman bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.59 per share, with a total value of $144,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,029.28. This trade represents a 25.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 2,074.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 103,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 93,244 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,910 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Stock Up 23.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.