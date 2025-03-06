Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 125,868 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

