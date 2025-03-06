Kusama (KSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $293.54 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $18.12 or 0.00020385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $293.54 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89,148.50 or 1.00271289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 16,196,073 coins and its circulating supply is 16,196,083 coins. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

