KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.68, but opened at $37.54. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 6,465,824 shares trading hands.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.
