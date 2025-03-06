Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,933 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $265.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.50 and a 200-day moving average of $268.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

