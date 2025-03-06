Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $187.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $170.26 and a one year high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.