Keybank National Association OH Acquires 61 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.6 %

MELI opened at $2,112.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,930.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,969.77. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.