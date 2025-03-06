Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) VP Angela A. Stephens Sells 7,350 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $38.28.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.