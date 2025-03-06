Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1212 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Kesko Oyj Stock Performance
Kesko Oyj stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.
About Kesko Oyj
