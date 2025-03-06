Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1212 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Kesko Oyj stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

