KE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 18,806 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,607 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 8,307,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,769,177. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. KE has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KE by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 117,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 90,054 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,052,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,583,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

