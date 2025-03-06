JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($10.18) in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATG
Auction Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.