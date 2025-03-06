JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($10.18) in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATG

Auction Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %

About Auction Technology Group

Shares of LON ATG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 567 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 346,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,482. The firm has a market cap of £700.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 576.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 497.41. Auction Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 365 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 658 ($8.48).

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.