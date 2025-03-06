Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 24,426 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

