Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Releases Earnings Results

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.20 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £599.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. Johnson Service Group has a one year low of GBX 117.20 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.94.

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

