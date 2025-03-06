John T. Bigalke Sells 1,137 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $19,942.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,867.40. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Premier Price Performance

PINC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 247,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,791. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.