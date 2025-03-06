JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, Zacks reports. JD.com had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. 34,844,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,068,040. JD.com has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

