JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, Zacks reports. JD.com had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%.
JD.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. 34,844,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,068,040. JD.com has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Trading of JD.com
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on JD
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.