Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $776.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,508.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,751.13. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $3,881.42 and a 1-year high of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

