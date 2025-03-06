iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $193.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.33.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.