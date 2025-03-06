iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,838,000 after purchasing an additional 173,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $190.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.57. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.