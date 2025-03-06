iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 276,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 372,109 shares.The stock last traded at $37.53 and had previously closed at $37.52.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $833.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWP. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 262,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.