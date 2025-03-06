iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.83% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $125,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $53.99 and a twelve month high of $63.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

