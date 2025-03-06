iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 232,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 132,389 shares.The stock last traded at $25.39 and had previously closed at $25.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 572,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 178,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

