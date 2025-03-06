Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

