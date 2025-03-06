International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Update

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,509.0 days.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
International Distributions Services stock remained flat at $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
