International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Update

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,509.0 days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

International Distributions Services stock remained flat at $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.