Insider Buying: Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZDGet Free Report) CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ZD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.55. 375,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $68.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

