Informa (LON:INF) Releases Earnings Results

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Informa Price Performance

LON INF opened at GBX 788.20 ($10.16) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 841.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 833.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 772.80 ($9.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 911.60 ($11.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Informa

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 100,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.42), for a total value of £812,581.36 ($1,047,410.88). Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Informa

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

Featured Articles

