Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,973 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,923,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 350,839 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,836.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 349,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $176.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average of $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $316,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,869.50. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $90,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,379.86. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $4,166,030 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

