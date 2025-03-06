iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman Purchases 200,000 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,241,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,222.40. The trade was a 4.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IHRT opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 303,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 71,921 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 137,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research upgraded iHeartMedia to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

