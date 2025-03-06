iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.61 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $96.12 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00003406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00003939 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000021 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.23096683 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $11,315,601.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

