Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14, RTT News reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 113.62%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Identiv updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Identiv Trading Down 3.5 %

INVE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 81,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,670. Identiv has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Identiv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

