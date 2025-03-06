IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,915. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Recommended Stories

