HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,262,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 2,590,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HUMBL Stock Performance
Shares of HMBL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 221,359,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,777,109. HUMBL has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About HUMBL
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HUMBL
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.