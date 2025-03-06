Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

