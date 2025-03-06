Heroes of Mavia Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $4.23 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Heroes of Mavia alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,397.86 or 1.00592924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,619,195 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 55,824,806 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 0.15976814 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $3,224,293.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Heroes of Mavia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Heroes of Mavia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.