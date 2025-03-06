Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Update

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $30.45 on Thursday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

About Guardian Capital Group

Featured Articles

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

