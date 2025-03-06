Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,250 at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,420 ($44.08) to GBX 3,250 ($41.89) in a research note published on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greggs Trading Down 3.1 %

Greggs stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.72) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,761 ($22.70). The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755 ($22.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,250 ($41.89). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,242.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,670.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Greggs had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts expect that Greggs will post 142.3763386 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Greggs Company Profile

In other Greggs news, insider Nigel Mills bought 925 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,149 ($27.70) per share, with a total value of £19,878.25 ($25,622.91). 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.