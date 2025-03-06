Greggs (LON:GRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Greggs had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Greggs Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 1,773 ($22.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,242.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,670.65. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,768 ($22.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,250 ($41.89). The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greggs news, insider Nigel Mills bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,149 ($27.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,878.25 ($25,622.91). Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Greggs

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

