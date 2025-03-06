Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 15,062 shares.The stock last traded at $48.13 and had previously closed at $47.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 1.2 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1997 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

See Also

