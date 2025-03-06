Granite FO LLC Buys 10,830 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Granite FO LLC grew its holdings in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) by 216.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Granite FO LLC’s holdings in AlTi Global were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AlTi Global by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the third quarter worth about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AlTi Global by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in AlTi Global by 264.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AlTi Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of ALTI stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $490.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.73. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

