GPM Growth Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after acquiring an additional 234,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $451.24 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

