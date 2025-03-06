GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 197,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,830,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
