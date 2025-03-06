GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 39.6% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $176.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.11.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

