Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of EFAS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.94. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $15.69.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
