Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EFAS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.94. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.