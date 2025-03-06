GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.42 and last traded at $59.89. Approximately 876,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,994,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,054.77. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,291,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $678,000. State Street Corp raised its position in GitLab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,865,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 335,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

