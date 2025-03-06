Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.5 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $82.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $117.47.
About Gerresheimer
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gerresheimer
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.