Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.5 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $82.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $117.47.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

