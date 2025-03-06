Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 13,291 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cooper Companies worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COO opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

