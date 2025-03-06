GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.02 and last traded at $98.75. Approximately 217,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 596,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 2.01.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $86,832.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,706.47. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $4,858,161.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,505.60. This trade represents a 96.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,321 shares of company stock worth $11,315,903. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the third quarter worth $604,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,722,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

