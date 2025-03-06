Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 355 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $386.82 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.62.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

