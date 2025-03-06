Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $586.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

