Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 726 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

TXN opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.69 and a 200 day moving average of $197.59.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

