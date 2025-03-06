Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 12,412 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 80,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 178,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,591,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

